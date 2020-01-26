SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodrich Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.