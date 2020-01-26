SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Tops $0.0015

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $77,955.00 and approximately $178.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,152,950 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

