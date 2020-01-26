Suretly (SUR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $526.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $118,275.00 and $526.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005894 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.05614672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00128761 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.