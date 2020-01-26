suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. One suterusu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $364,492.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu is a token. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,440,000 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io.

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

