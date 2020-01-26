Swarm Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,607.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Swarm has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $3,607.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

