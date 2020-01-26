SwftCoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

