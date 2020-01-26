SwiftCash (SWIFT) Trading Up 22.7% Over Last Week

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $67,556.00 and $31.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000375 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 113,119,801 coins and its circulating supply is 112,399,370 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

