Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $154.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.77 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

