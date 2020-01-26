Syscoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $425,327.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittylicious and YoBit. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and $425,327.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00647517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007820 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 576,050,660 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Binance, Livecoin, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

