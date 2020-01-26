Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.85 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $12.85 million and approximately $233,540.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Tux Exchange and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00652765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 576,076,717 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittylicious, Binance, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

