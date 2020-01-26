Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Systemax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. 32,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,177. Systemax has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,371 shares of company stock worth $1,159,275 over the last three months. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Systemax by 124.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Systemax by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Systemax during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Systemax by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.