Tael (WABI) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular exchanges including $4.92, $62.56, $18.11 and $34.91. Tael has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $574,166.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tael has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.80 or 0.05605507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026591 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019663 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033530 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

