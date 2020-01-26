Tap Hits Market Cap of $93.00 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Tap has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $93.00 million and $1.20 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.04 or 0.05615738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127819 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

