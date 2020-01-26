Tap Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $92.31 million and approximately $898,862.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.25 or 0.05550765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00127613 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00033724 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

XTP is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global.

Tap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

