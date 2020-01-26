TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TapImmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). TapImmune reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,852. TapImmune has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

