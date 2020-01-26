TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the December 31st total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TCG BDC by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 341,430 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 317,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 250,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TCG BDC by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TCG BDC by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TCG BDC by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGBD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.11. 292,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,493. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $840.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. TCG BDC’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.55%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

