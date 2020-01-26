TEAM (TokenStars) Market Capitalization Achieves $166,215.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $166,215.00 and approximately $5,992.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

