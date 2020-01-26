Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will announce $10.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.53 billion. Tech Data reported sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full year sales of $36.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.87 billion to $37.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.96 billion to $38.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tech Data has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Tech Data stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter worth $115,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

