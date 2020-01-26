Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,328 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.15% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,718,000 after acquiring an additional 107,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,449,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 194,878 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,425,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,651,059 shares of company stock worth $399,384,766. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $92.33.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

