TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0391 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, TenX has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bittrex, OKEx and Gate.io. TenX has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.00 or 0.03252729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00125872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,667,569 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Huobi, Coinrail, Livecoin, BitBay, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, Liqui, BigONE, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Neraex, Upbit, Kyber Network, COSS, Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

