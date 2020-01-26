TenX (PAY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, TenX has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Kyber Network, BigONE and Bit-Z. TenX has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $1.80 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,663,678 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Neraex, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Liqui, Gate.io, BitBay, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, BigONE, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, OKEx, IDEX, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Upbit, Kucoin and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.