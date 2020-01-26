The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Hits $8.13 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and $820,365.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

