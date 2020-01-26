The Voyager Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Bithumb and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cobinhood, Bithumb, CoinExchange, IDEX, Radar Relay, Livecoin, HitBTC, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

