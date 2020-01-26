The Voyager Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bithumb, Cobinhood, AirSwap, CoinExchange, Binance, Radar Relay, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

