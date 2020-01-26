Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $9.44 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $620,932.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007700 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.