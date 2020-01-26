Theta Fuel Price Down 0.1% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $1.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007517 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

