THETA (THETA) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $90.38 million and $2.23 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Coinbit, OKEx, DDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, WazirX, Fatbtc, Bithumb and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.