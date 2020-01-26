THETA Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001186 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Gate.io, Bithumb and IDEX. THETA has a total market cap of $89.54 million and $2.74 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Coinbit, Huobi, WazirX, Bithumb, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Hotbit, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

