Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Cap of $18,006.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $18,006.00 and $8,564.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00052284 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00072938 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,644.65 or 1.00606007 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039344 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.