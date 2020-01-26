THORChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $384,765.00 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market cap of $12.94 million and approximately $384,765.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THORChain has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,191,365 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. THORChain's official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain's official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

