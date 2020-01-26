Thore Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,898.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market cap of $44,614.00 and $27,898.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00655488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007573 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00036229 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

