ThoreCoin (THR) Price Down 1.1% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $1,663.09 or 0.19420000 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $144.17 million and approximately $185,784.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.03182634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00124786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.