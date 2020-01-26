ThoreNext (THX) Trading Down 2% This Week

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for about $6.37 or 0.00074223 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $137.86 million and $146,932.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.03207986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00203196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

