Thunder Token Hits Market Capitalization of $25.61 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $25.61 million and $2.34 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.83 or 0.05608501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00033484 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

