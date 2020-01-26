Tierion Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.00 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. Tierion has a market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $511,185.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tierion Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

