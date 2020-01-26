Ties.DB (TIE) Trading Up 76% Over Last 7 Days

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Ties.DB has a market cap of $511,300.00 and $166.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ties.DB has traded up 76% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.03218208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00204186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

