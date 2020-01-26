TigerCash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.93 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. TigerCash has a market cap of $136,750.00 and approximately $14.93 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.02795675 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

