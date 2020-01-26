Titan Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $289.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $531,711.00 and $289.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025389 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006177 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000531 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 250.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

