TOKYO Market Cap Achieves $69,348.00 (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded up 52.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, TOKYO has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TOKYO has a total market capitalization of $69,348.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006818 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003874 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028557 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TOKYO Profile

TOKYO (CRYPTO:TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

