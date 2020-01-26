Traceability Chain Price Hits $0.0020 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.43 million and $5,959.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00037883 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00331601 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011779 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002164 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008445 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 364.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

