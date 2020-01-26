Traceability Chain Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.70 million and $10,409.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00333244 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011543 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002267 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008512 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 603.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.