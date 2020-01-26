TransferCoin (TX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $225.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 98.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and YoBit. TransferCoin has a market cap of $72,174.00 and $225.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,240,951 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

