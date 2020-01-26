Transform Wealth LLC Buys 1,821 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $126.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

