Transform Wealth LLC Buys 8,936 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Boston Partners increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

BAC opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

