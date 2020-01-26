Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,255,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $456,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $323.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.50. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

