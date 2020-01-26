Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

NYSE IR opened at $130.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

