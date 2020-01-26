Transform Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

