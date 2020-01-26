Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,962.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,025.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,964.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.