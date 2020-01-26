Transform Wealth LLC Invests $1.09 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMH opened at $147.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $93.16 and a 12 month high of $150.74.

