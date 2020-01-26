Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $157.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average is $146.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

